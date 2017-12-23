DGAP-DD: CPI PROPERTY GROUP english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Tomas
Last name(s): Salajka

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Director of CPI PROPERTY GROUP



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CPI PROPERTY GROUP


b) LEI

222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Shares of CPI PROPERTY GROUP


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (subscription of shares)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.10 EUR 758874.7 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.1000 EUR 758874.7000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-22; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














