22.12.2017 / 18:06







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Tomas

Last name(s):

Salajka



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Director of CPI PROPERTY GROUP







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CPI PROPERTY GROUP





b) LEI

222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

Shares of CPI PROPERTY GROUP





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (subscription of shares)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.10 EUR





758874.7 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.1000 EUR





758874.7000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-22; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



