22-Dec-2017


Fresenius expects meaningful positive effects from the tax reform legislation signed into law in the United States today. The new law goes into effect on January 1, 2018.



The new legislation triggers the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities. This results in a one-time book gain of approximately EUR 90 million, to be reflected in Fresenius" 2017 Group net income*. Thereof, approximately EUR 30 million are attributable to Fresenius Kabi and approximately EUR 60 million** to Fresenius Medical Care.



Fresenius will report FY17 results and provide FY18 guidance, including details on recurring tax effects resulting from the US tax reform, on February 27, 2018.



Bad Homburg v.d.H., 22 December 2017



