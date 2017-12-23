DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius expects meaningful positive effects from US tax reform
2017. december 22., péntek, 21:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Fresenius expects meaningful positive effects from US tax reform
The new legislation triggers the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities. This results in a one-time book gain of approximately EUR 90 million, to be reflected in Fresenius" 2017 Group net income*. Thereof, approximately EUR 30 million are attributable to Fresenius Kabi and approximately EUR 60 million** to Fresenius Medical Care.
Fresenius will report FY17 results and provide FY18 guidance, including details on recurring tax effects resulting from the US tax reform, on February 27, 2018.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,
Bad Homburg v.d.H., 22 December 2017
* Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
-------------------------------
Markus Georgi
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2485
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2488
|E-mail:
|ir-fre@fresenius.com
|Internet:
|www.fresenius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005785604
|WKN:
|578560
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
641757 22-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
