DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius expects meaningful positive effects from US tax reform





22-Dec-2017 / 21:51 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius expects meaningful positive effects from US tax reform





Fresenius expects meaningful positive effects from the tax reform legislation signed into law in the United States today. The new law goes into effect on January 1, 2018.

The new legislation triggers the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities. This results in a one-time book gain of approximately EUR 90 million, to be reflected in Fresenius" 2017 Group net income*. Thereof, approximately EUR 30 million are attributable to Fresenius Kabi and approximately EUR 60 million** to Fresenius Medical Care.

Fresenius will report FY17 results and provide FY18 guidance, including details on recurring tax effects resulting from the US tax reform, on February 27, 2018.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,



represented by Fresenius Management SE,



Board of Management

Bad Homburg v.d.H., 22 December 2017

* Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA



** Based on Fresenius" 31% shareholding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

-------------------------------



Contact:

Markus Georgi



Senior Vice President Investor Relations



T: +49 (0) 6172 608-2485



markus.georgi@fresenius.com