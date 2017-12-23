DGAP-PVR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. december 23., szombat, 08:21
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
