DGAP-News: Notification pursuant to Section 23 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
2017. december 27., szerda, 09:00
DGAP-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Offer
Studhalter Investment AG
Lucerne, Switzerland,
and
Highlight Communications AG
Pratteln, Switzerland,
Notification pursuant to Section 23 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
(Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG)
On 18 December 2017, Studhalter Investment AG, Lucerne, Switzerland, and Highlight Communications AG, Pratteln, Switzerland (together the "Bidders"), published the offer document for their voluntary takeover offer to the shareholders of Constantin Medien AG, Ismaning, Germany ("Constantin Medien"), regarding the acquisition of all no-par value bearer shares of Constantin Medien (ISIN DE0009147207) with a nominal value of EUR 1,00 per share, together with all associated rights as at the date of settlement (each a "Constantin Share" and collectively the "Constantin Shares"), against payment of a cash consideration of EUR 2.30 per Constantin Share (the "Takeover Offer"). The acceptance period for the Takeover Offer started on 18 December 2017 and ends on 17 January 2018, 24:00 hours (Frankfurt am Main (Germany) local time) unless extended pursuant to statutory provisions of the WpÜG.
Lucerne/Pratteln, 27 December 2017
Studhalter Investment AG and Highlight Communications AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 816 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 61 816 67 67
|E-mail:
|ir@hlcom.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006539198
|WKN:
|920299
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
641833 27.12.2017
