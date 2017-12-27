

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Studhalter Investment AG



Lucerne, Switzerland,



and



Highlight Communications AG



Pratteln, Switzerland,



Notification pursuant to Section 23 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act



(Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG)



On 18 December 2017, Studhalter Investment AG, Lucerne, Switzerland, and Highlight Communications AG, Pratteln, Switzerland (together the "Bidders"), published the offer document for their voluntary takeover offer to the shareholders of Constantin Medien AG, Ismaning, Germany ("Constantin Medien"), regarding the acquisition of all no-par value bearer shares of Constantin Medien (ISIN DE0009147207) with a nominal value of EUR 1,00 per share, together with all associated rights as at the date of settlement (each a "Constantin Share" and collectively the "Constantin Shares"), against payment of a cash consideration of EUR 2.30 per Constantin Share (the "Takeover Offer"). The acceptance period for the Takeover Offer started on 18 December 2017 and ends on 17 January 2018, 24:00 hours (Frankfurt am Main (Germany) local time) unless extended pursuant to statutory provisions of the WpÜG.





1. Until 22 December 2017, 17:30 hours (Frankfurt am Main (Germany) local time) ("Reference Date"), the Takeover Offer has been accepted for 100,231 Constantin Shares. This corresponds to approximately 0.107% of the share capital and voting rights of Constantin Medien.





2. As of the Reference Date, the Bidders did not directly hold any Constantin Shares. However, Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, Pratteln, Switzerland ("HLEE"), a person acting jointly with the Bidders pursuant to Section 2 para. 5 sentence 1 WpÜG, held 28,074,308 Constantin Shares as of the Reference Date. This corresponds to approximately 29.99% of the share capital and voting rights of Constantin Medien. In a non tender agreement, HLEE has undertaken towards the Bidders, until expiration of the tender period pursuant to Section 39c WpÜG, not to sell its Constantin Shares to third parties nor to tender its Constantin Shares under the Takeover Offer or to encumber them with third party rights, to announce such measure or to undertake any other measures the economic effect of which would correspond to a sale.





3. Other than that, as of the Reference Date, neither the Bidders nor persons acting jointly with the Bidders pursuant to Section 2 para. 5 WpÜG, nor any of their subsidiaries, held any Constantin Shares or any instruments in relation to Constantin Shares within the meaning of Sections 25, 25a of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, WpHG). Moreover, as of the Reference Date, no voting rights attached to Constantin Shares were attributed to them pursuant to Section 30 WpÜG.





4. The total number of Constantin Shares for which the Takeover Offer has been accepted until the Reference Date, plus the shares held by persons acting jointly with the Bidders pursuant to Section 2 para. 5 WpÜG and their subsidiaries, amount to 28,174,539 Constantin Shares as of the Reference Date. This corresponds to approximately 30.101% of the share capital and voting rights of Constantin Medien.



Lucerne/Pratteln, 27 December 2017



Studhalter Investment AG and Highlight Communications AG































