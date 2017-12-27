DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Frankfurt am Main, 27 December 2017



In the period from 18 December 2017 to, and including, 22 December 2017,

Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 109,382 shares within the framework

of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the

announcement of 22 November 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)



18-Dec-17 13,497 EUR98.36



19-Dec-17 19,630 EUR97.38



20-Dec-17 27,402 EUR96.50



21-Dec-17 26,035 EUR96.07



22-Dec-17 22,818 EUR96.57



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since 27 November 2017 through, and including, 22 December 2017

amounts to 294,965 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse

(www.deutsche-boerse.com).

