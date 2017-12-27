DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 72nd Interim Reporting





Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information





27.12.2017 / 13:44





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 72nd Interim Reporting



In the time period from 18 December 2017 until and including 26 December

2017, a number of 90,348 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016,

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the

Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February

2016.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



18/12/2017

17,521

118.89952

19/12/2017

18,380

119.63700

20/12/2017

18,580

118.32351

21/12/2017

17,161

116.79850

22/12/2017

18,706

117.60047



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and

including 26 December 2017 amounts to 12,861,397 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 27 December 2017



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

