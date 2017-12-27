DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 20th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





27.12.2017 / 14:47





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 20th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 14 December 2017 until and including 22 December

2017, a number of 188,489 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

14.12.2017

27,150

184.1212

15.12.2017

27,000

185.2997

18.12.2017

26,500

188.5824

19.12.2017

26,539

188.4391

20.12.2017

26,900

185.8771

21.12.2017

27,200

183.7671

22.12.2017

27,200

183.9482



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 22 December 2017 amounts to 3,686,277 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 27 December 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

