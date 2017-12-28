DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG to revoke appoint of Management Board Member

Publication of Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate AG to revoke appointment of Management Board Member

Berlin, 27th December 2017 - The Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate AG, Berlin, today decided to revoke the appointment of Arndt Krienen to the company"s Management Board with immediate effect.



