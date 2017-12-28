DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





ADLER Real Estate AG to revoke appoint of Management Board Member





27-Dec-2017 / 17:01 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Publication of Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation



ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate AG to revoke appointment of Management Board Member



Berlin, 27th December 2017 - The Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate AG, Berlin, today decided to revoke the appointment of Arndt Krienen to the company"s Management Board with immediate effect.



Your contact for inquiries:





Dr. Rolf-Dieter Grass



Head of Corporate Communications



ADLER Real Estate AG



Phone: +49 (30) 2000 914 29

r.grass@adler-ag.com







27-Dec-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

