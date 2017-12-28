DGAP-PVR: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2017. december 27., szerda, 17:34





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.


Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


27.12.2017 / 17:34


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxemburg

Luxemburg

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen




Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
Flygon Holding LLC Ajeltake Island, Majuro
Marshall-Inseln

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

27.12.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
neu 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 21.294.123
letzte Mitteilung % % 0,00 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)
LU1296758029 0 0 0,00 % 0,00 %
Summe 0 0,00 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG











Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG













Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:













Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Ralph Winter 28,03 % % 28,03 %
Flygon Holding LLC 0,00 % % 0,00 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: % (entspricht Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

Am 27. Dezember 2017 übertrug Flygon Holding LLC 5.841.354 Aktien des Emittenten an Ralph Winter. Bis zum 27. Dezember 2017 hielt Ralph Winter bereits 127.692 Aktien des Emittenten. 














27.12.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxemburg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




642021  27.12.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=642021&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum