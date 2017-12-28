

1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Corestate Capital Holding S.A.



4, Rue Jean Monnet



L-2180 Luxemburg



Luxemburg





2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name:

Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Flygon Holding LLC

Ajeltake Island, Majuro

Marshall-Inseln



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

27.12.2017



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten

neu

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

21.294.123

letzte Mitteilung

%

%

0,00 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 21 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 22 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 21 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 22 WpHG)

LU1296758029

0

0

0,00 %

0,00 %

Summe

0

0,00 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Ralph Winter

28,03 %

%

28,03 %

Flygon Holding LLC

0,00 %

%

0,00 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung:

% (entspricht Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

Am 27. Dezember 2017 übertrug Flygon Holding LLC 5.841.354 Aktien des Emittenten an Ralph Winter. Bis zum 27. Dezember 2017 hielt Ralph Winter bereits 127.692 Aktien des Emittenten.



