Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


28.12.2017 / 12:04



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Schrollinger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Amendment

Number of pieces was confused with EUR volumes.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Decheng Technology AG


b) LEI

894500IFXG2OP0EKXD21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YDDM9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
0.65 EUR 1300.00 EUR
0.692 EUR 3100.16 EUR
0.70 EUR 364.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.6806 EUR 4764.1600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-27; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: Decheng Technology AG

Martin-Luther-Platz 26

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.dechengtechnology.com





 
39771  28.12.2017 


