1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Jürgen

Last name(s):

Schrollinger



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

Number of pieces was confused with EUR volumes.



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Decheng Technology AG





b) LEI

894500IFXG2OP0EKXD21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1YDDM9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.65 EUR





1300.00 EUR



0.692 EUR





3100.16 EUR



0.70 EUR





364.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.6806 EUR





4764.1600 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-27; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



