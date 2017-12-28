DGAP-News: Drillisch AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous





Drillisch Reorganises Sales Structure of yourfone Brand





28.12.2017 / 15:15







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Drillisch Reorganises Sales Structure of yourfone Brand

Maintal, 28 December 2017. A strategic alliance has been agreed today between Drillisch Online AG, a 100% subsidiary of Drillisch AG, and Aptus, a consortium affiliated to René Schuster, the former manager of Telefónica. Within this partnership, Aptus has acquired yourfone Shop GmbH with around 100 Drillisch Online shops with effect from 1 January 2018. Secrecy concerning the purchase price has been agreed. At the same time, a far-reaching sales agreement was agreed, regulating that in future, Aptus will also market yourfone wireless services contracts through its chain of around 300 stores.

As of 31 March 2018, Drillisch Online will discontinue what is known as the monobrand marketing of its yourfone brand, and rely entirely on distribution partners and specialist dealers in the future. This is why contracts with the operators of around 100 yourfone partner shops will be terminated at the end of the legal period of notice as well. At the same time, the sale of yourfone tariffs via the yourfone.de online portal is being expanded.

"With Aptus we have been able to gain a partner with tremendous potential for marketing yourfone. This creates one of the largest multi-brand chains in the German telecommunications sector," explains Heiko Hambückers, Member of the Management Board for Sales and Marketing at Drillisch Online AG. "We are confident that the new sales structure will enable us to increase our market share substantially. Specialist businesses offering different brands attract significantly more customers. This gives us additional opportunities for concluding sales, up-selling and cross-selling accordingly."

"In an increasingly digital world, retail will take on a new meaning. Only those companies that are able to achieve an equal balance of retail and online sales will be able to conquer tomorrow"s markets," explains René Schuster, adding: "We are looking forward to working with the employees of yourfone Shop GmbH and Drillisch Online AG."





Drillisch AG



Drillisch AG is one of the largest network-independent telecommunications providers in Germany. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for line-connected as well mobile voice and data services. In the premium segment, Drillisch concentrates on its brand 1&1. In addition, Drillisch AG"s portfolio contains a number of additional successful mobile phone brands including yourfone, smartmobil.de, simply, sim.de, McSIM, helloMobil, winSIM and discoTEL. Drillisch is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; United Internet AG is its majority shareholder.

Aptus

Aptus, with former Telefónica manager René Schuster in the top executive position, is a holding company in the telecommunications sector. Together with partners, René Schuster is currently establishing Aptus as one of the largest retail chains for telecommunications and telecoms-related services and products on the German market.



Contact:



Oliver Keil



Head of Investor Relations



Drillisch AG



E-Mail: ir@drillisch.de



