DGAP-News: Drillisch Reorganises Sales Structure of yourfone Brand
2017. december 28., csütörtök, 15:15
DGAP-News: Drillisch AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous
Drillisch Reorganises Sales Structure of yourfone Brand
Maintal, 28 December 2017. A strategic alliance has been agreed today between Drillisch Online AG, a 100% subsidiary of Drillisch AG, and Aptus, a consortium affiliated to René Schuster, the former manager of Telefónica. Within this partnership, Aptus has acquired yourfone Shop GmbH with around 100 Drillisch Online shops with effect from 1 January 2018. Secrecy concerning the purchase price has been agreed. At the same time, a far-reaching sales agreement was agreed, regulating that in future, Aptus will also market yourfone wireless services contracts through its chain of around 300 stores.
As of 31 March 2018, Drillisch Online will discontinue what is known as the monobrand marketing of its yourfone brand, and rely entirely on distribution partners and specialist dealers in the future. This is why contracts with the operators of around 100 yourfone partner shops will be terminated at the end of the legal period of notice as well. At the same time, the sale of yourfone tariffs via the yourfone.de online portal is being expanded.
"With Aptus we have been able to gain a partner with tremendous potential for marketing yourfone. This creates one of the largest multi-brand chains in the German telecommunications sector," explains Heiko Hambückers, Member of the Management Board for Sales and Marketing at Drillisch Online AG. "We are confident that the new sales structure will enable us to increase our market share substantially. Specialist businesses offering different brands attract significantly more customers. This gives us additional opportunities for concluding sales, up-selling and cross-selling accordingly."
"In an increasingly digital world, retail will take on a new meaning. Only those companies that are able to achieve an equal balance of retail and online sales will be able to conquer tomorrow"s markets," explains René Schuster, adding: "We are looking forward to working with the employees of yourfone Shop GmbH and Drillisch Online AG."
Drillisch AG
Aptus
Aptus, with former Telefónica manager René Schuster in the top executive position, is a holding company in the telecommunications sector. Together with partners, René Schuster is currently establishing Aptus as one of the largest retail chains for telecommunications and telecoms-related services and products on the German market.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drillisch AG
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6181 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6181 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
641679 28.12.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]