







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





28.12.2017 / 15:42







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.

First name:

Hasso

Last name(s):

Plattner

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Share sale program: The notifying party concluded an agreement with a bank acting as commissionary about the disposal of up to 480,000 SAP shares in total. The sales will be carried out during the period from 2 January 2018 until 31 December 2018 at the latest, with a total of up to 200,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 29 March 2018, and a total of up to 350,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 29 June 2018. The bank may determine in its free discretion the times of the sales, the daily numbers of shares, and the relevant sales prices of the SAP shares. The average target price, however, is the average volume-weighted XETRA order book price during the sales period.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-28; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























28.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



