DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG gains large-scale racetrack project in Russia
2017. december 28., csütörtök, 17:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SPORTTOTAL AG gains large-scale racetrack project in Russia
SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, a 100 % daughter company of SPORTTOTAL AG, has signed a preliminary contract for the technical equipment of a race track project in Naltschik (Russia). The expected order volume is approximately EUR 8 million for the first construction phase to be completed by the end of 2018. SPORTTOTAL VENUE GmbH prevailed over two major international providers.
