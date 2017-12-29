DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders





SPORTTOTAL AG gains large-scale racetrack project in Russia





28-Dec-2017 / 17:01 CET/CEST





SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, a 100 % daughter company of SPORTTOTAL AG, has signed a preliminary contract for the technical equipment of a race track project in Naltschik (Russia). The expected order volume is approximately EUR 8 million for the first construction phase to be completed by the end of 2018. SPORTTOTAL VENUE GmbH prevailed over two major international providers.





