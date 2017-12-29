

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Schlagwort(e): Auftragseingänge





SPORTTOTAL AG holt Rennstrecken-Großprojekt in Russland





28.12.2017 / 17:01 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.







SPORTTOTAL AG holt Rennstrecken-Großprojekt in Russland



Die SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, eine 100-prozentige Tochtergesellschaft der SPORTTOTAL AG, hat einen Vorvertrag für die technische Ausrüstung eines Rennstreckenprojektes in Naltschik (Russland) erhalten. Das erwartete Auftragsvolumen liegt bei rund 8 Mio. Euro für den ersten Bauabschnitt, der Ende 2018 abgeschlossen sein soll. Die SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH hat sich dabei gegen große internationale Anbieter durchgesetzt.







Kontakt:



SPORTTOTAL AG



Am Coloneum 2



50829 Köln



www.sporttotal.com



Tel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0



Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199



info@sporttotal.com





Investor Relations



BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH



Tobias M. Weitzel



Tel: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60



weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de

Kontakt:SPORTTOTAL AGAm Coloneum 250829 Kölnwww.sporttotal.comTel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199info@sporttotal.comInvestor RelationsBSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbHTobias M. WeitzelTel: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de













28.12.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



