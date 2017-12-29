DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG holt Rennstrecken-Großprojekt in Russland
2017. december 28., csütörtök, 17:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Schlagwort(e): Auftragseingänge
SPORTTOTAL AG holt Rennstrecken-Großprojekt in Russland
Die SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, eine 100-prozentige Tochtergesellschaft der SPORTTOTAL AG, hat einen Vorvertrag für die technische Ausrüstung eines Rennstreckenprojektes in Naltschik (Russland) erhalten. Das erwartete Auftragsvolumen liegt bei rund 8 Mio. Euro für den ersten Bauabschnitt, der Ende 2018 abgeschlossen sein soll. Die SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH hat sich dabei gegen große internationale Anbieter durchgesetzt.
Kontakt:
SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
www.sporttotal.com
Tel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199
info@sporttotal.com
Investor Relations
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
Tel: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60
weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de
