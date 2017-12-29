DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG holt Rennstrecken-Großprojekt in Russland

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Schlagwort(e): Auftragseingänge


SPORTTOTAL AG holt Rennstrecken-Großprojekt in Russland


28.12.2017 / 17:01 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



SPORTTOTAL AG holt Rennstrecken-Großprojekt in Russland



Die SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, eine 100-prozentige Tochtergesellschaft der SPORTTOTAL AG, hat einen Vorvertrag für die technische Ausrüstung eines Rennstreckenprojektes in Naltschik (Russland) erhalten. Das erwartete Auftragsvolumen liegt bei rund 8 Mio. Euro für den ersten Bauabschnitt, der Ende 2018 abgeschlossen sein soll. Die SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH hat sich dabei gegen große internationale Anbieter durchgesetzt.





Kontakt:

SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

www.sporttotal.com

Tel: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0

Fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199

info@sporttotal.com


Investor Relations

BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH

Tobias M. Weitzel

Tel: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60

weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de







Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-Mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
