DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE: PreussenElektra wins against Electrabel before a court of arbitration

2017. december 28., csütörtök, 21:36





DGAP-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter


E.ON SE: PreussenElektra wins against Electrabel before a court of arbitration


28-Dec-2017 / 21:36 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



An international court of arbitration decided almost entirely in favor of PreussenElektra GmbH, an E.ON subsidiary, based on legal actions between PreussenElektra and Electrabel S.A., Belgium, regarding payment obligations resulting from mutual electricity supply agreements concluded in 2009. PreussenElektra was not obliged to pay the Belgian nuclear tax in the amount of EUR 321 million.



The ruling will have a positive effect on consolidated net income, cashflow as well as economic net debt of E.ON SE. Given that this concerns an extraordinary non-operative subject, the performance indicators adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income will largely not be affected. Further information on the performance indicators adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income can be found in the latest annual report of E.ON SE.





Contact:

Alexander Karnick

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 201 184 2838

alexander.karnick@eon.com


Barbara Schädler

Senior Vice President

Communications & Political Affairs

T +49 201 184 4240

barbara.schaedler@eon.com










28-Dec-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00
E-mail: info@eon.com
Internet: www.eon.com
ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



642185  28-Dec-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=642185&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum