An international court of arbitration decided almost entirely in favor of PreussenElektra GmbH, an E.ON subsidiary, based on legal actions between PreussenElektra and Electrabel S.A., Belgium, regarding payment obligations resulting from mutual electricity supply agreements concluded in 2009. PreussenElektra was not obliged to pay the Belgian nuclear tax in the amount of EUR 321 million.

The ruling will have a positive effect on consolidated net income, cashflow as well as economic net debt of E.ON SE. Given that this concerns an extraordinary non-operative subject, the performance indicators adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income will largely not be affected. Further information on the performance indicators adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income can be found in the latest annual report of E.ON SE.





