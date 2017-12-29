DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE: PreussenElektra wins against Electrabel before a court of arbitration
2017. december 28., csütörtök, 21:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter
An international court of arbitration decided almost entirely in favor of PreussenElektra GmbH, an E.ON subsidiary, based on legal actions between PreussenElektra and Electrabel S.A., Belgium, regarding payment obligations resulting from mutual electricity supply agreements concluded in 2009. PreussenElektra was not obliged to pay the Belgian nuclear tax in the amount of EUR 321 million.
The ruling will have a positive effect on consolidated net income, cashflow as well as economic net debt of E.ON SE. Given that this concerns an extraordinary non-operative subject, the performance indicators adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income will largely not be affected. Further information on the performance indicators adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income can be found in the latest annual report of E.ON SE.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-184 00
|E-mail:
|info@eon.com
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000ENAG999
|WKN:
|ENAG99
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
642185 28-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]