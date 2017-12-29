DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2017. december 28., csütörtök, 23:27





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Scout24 AG


Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


28.12.2017 / 23:27


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Scout24 AG

Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15

81673 München

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen




Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware
Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

20.12.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
neu 10,03 % 0,49 % 10,52 % 107600000
letzte Mitteilung 9,41 % 0,62 % 10,03 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 10790871 0,00 % 10,03 %
Summe 10790871 10,03 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückforderungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe jederzeit jederzeit 501556 0,47 %
    Summe 501556 0,47 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Equity Swap 07.09.2020 jederzeit Bar 25000 0,02 %
      Summe 25000 0,02 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:























































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 8,07 % % 8,33 %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc. % % %
FUNDLOGIC SAS % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: % (entspricht Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

 














28.12.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Scout24 AG

Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15

81673 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




642187  28.12.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=642187&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum