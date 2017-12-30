DGAP-Adhoc: PNE WIND AG will probably achieve a Consolidated EBIT 2017 at the upper end of the EBIT-Guidance
2017. december 29., péntek, 17:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Final Results
PNE WIND AG will probably achieve a Consolidated EBIT 2017 at the upper end of the EBIT-Guidance
Cuxhaven, 29. December 2017 - On 6 November 2017 PNE WIND AG increased its EBIT guidance for the fiscal year 2017 and disclosed a new EBIT-Guidance for the Consolidated EBIT between euro 17 and 23 million. Now the Board of Management assumes that the Consolidated EBIT will probably achieve the upper end of this Guidance.
Behind this forecast is todays successful sale of the French wind farm project "Longeves". Already in its communication on 6 November 2017 the Company pointed out that the precise amount of the Group EBIT 2017 would be materially affected by the sale of this wind farm project.
Contact for information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE WIND AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pnewind.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pnewind.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
642293 29-Dec-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]