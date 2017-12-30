DGAP-Adhoc: PNE WIND AG will probably achieve a Consolidated EBIT 2017 at the upper end of the EBIT-Guidance

Public Disclosure of Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



PNE WIND AG will probably achieve a Consolidated EBIT 2017 at the upper end of the EBIT-Guidance



Cuxhaven, 29. December 2017 - On 6 November 2017 PNE WIND AG increased its EBIT guidance for the fiscal year 2017 and disclosed a new EBIT-Guidance for the Consolidated EBIT between euro 17 and 23 million. Now the Board of Management assumes that the Consolidated EBIT will probably achieve the upper end of this Guidance.



Behind this forecast is todays successful sale of the French wind farm project "Longeves". Already in its communication on 6 November 2017 the Company pointed out that the precise amount of the Group EBIT 2017 would be materially affected by the sale of this wind farm project.



