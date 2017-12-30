DGAP-PVR: Evotec AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Evotec AG


Evotec AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


29.12.2017 / 17:39


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Evotec AG

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Verhaltensabstimmung

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen




Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
J.P.Morgan Investment Management Inc. Wilmington, Delaware
Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

20.12.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
neu 2,75 % 0,32 % 3,07 % 147520005
letzte Mitteilung 3,32 % 0,00 % 3,32 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)
DE0005664809
4051670 % 2,75 %
Summe 4051670 2,75 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Kapitaltausch n/a n/a Bar 476542 0,32 %
      Summe 476542 0,32 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




X Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
  Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:






Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
 



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: % (entspricht Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

 














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Evotec AG

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.evotec.com





 
