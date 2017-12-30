

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Evotec AG





Evotec AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung





29.12.2017 / 17:39





Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.







Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Evotec AG



Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7



22419 Hamburg



Deutschland





2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Verhaltensabstimmung



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name:

Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

J.P.Morgan Investment Management Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

20.12.2017



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten

neu

2,75 %

0,32 %

3,07 %

147520005

letzte Mitteilung

3,32 %

0,00 %

3,32 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 21 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 22 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 21 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 22 WpHG)

DE0005664809



4051670

%

2,75 %

Summe

4051670

2,75 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Kapitaltausch

n/a

n/a

Bar

476542

0,32 %







Summe

476542

0,32 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

X

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).



Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher











9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung:

% (entspricht Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:





mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

























29.12.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



