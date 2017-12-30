DGAP-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 26a WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
2017. december 29., péntek, 22:08
DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme
3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
642303 29.12.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]