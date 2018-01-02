







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





02.01.2018 / 14:24







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Robert

Last name(s):

Machinist



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

Change of volume



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Pyrolyx AG





b) LEI

391200XMV1DWGC61QQ68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4L42





b) Nature of the transaction

Capital increase in kind from contribution of loans.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10.20 EUR





79917.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

10.20 EUR





79917.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-27; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



02.01.2018

