Related to the voting rights notification of Dr. Reinhard Koop, Germany, stating that on December 29 2017, he crossed the thresholds of 15%, 20% and 25%, Mr. Koop made the following notification according to sec. 27a para. 1 WpHG to the company:

The crossing of the thresholds of 15%, 20% and 25% was not caused by the purchase of shares by the notifier. The reason was an increase of the number of shares subject to a pooling agreement. These shares are attributed to him according to sec. 22 WpHG.

1) Goals of acquiring voting rights pursuant to sec. 27a para. 1 sent. 3 WpHG:

a) The circumstances of the attribution of voting rights are not intended to follow strategic goals or to gain trading profits.

b) The purchase of additional voting rights by the notifier during the upcoming 12 months is not planned but also not excluded with changing market conditions.

c) The notifier has no intention to influence the composition of executive- or supervising bodies of the company, apart from exercising of voting rights in the general meeting according to the regulations of the pooling agreement related on the election of members of the supervisory board.

d) The notifier is not aiming for any significant changes to the capital structure of the company, particularly with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and to the dividend policy.

2) Pursuant to sec. 27a para. 1 sent. 4 WpHG, we were informed about the origin of the funds used to purchase the voting rights as follows:

The acquisition of the voting rights was only a consequence of attribution of voting rights according to sec. 22 WpHG. Own funds or outside funds were not used.