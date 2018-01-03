DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





03.01.2018 / 11:45





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018

German: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3031/geschaeftsberichte.html

English: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3031/annual-reports.html





03.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

