Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 15, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 15, 2018
German: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3031/geschaeftsberichte.html
English: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3031/annual-reports.html














Language: English
