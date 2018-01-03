DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information

Frankfurt am Main, 03 January 2018

In the period from 27 December 2017 to, and including, 29 December 2017,
Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 66,509 shares within the framework
of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the
announcement of 22 November 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.


Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)

27-Dec-17 21,313 EUR97.13

28-Dec-17 23,240 EUR96.67

29-Dec-17 21,956 EUR96.86

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since 27 November 2017 through, and including, 29 December 2017
amounts to 361,474 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse
www.deutsche-boerse.com














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
