Frankfurt am Main, 03 January 2018



In the period from 27 December 2017 to, and including, 29 December 2017,

Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 66,509 shares within the framework

of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the

announcement of 22 November 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)



27-Dec-17 21,313 EUR97.13



28-Dec-17 23,240 EUR96.67



29-Dec-17 21,956 EUR96.86



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since 27 November 2017 through, and including, 29 December 2017

amounts to 361,474 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse

(www.deutsche-boerse.com).

