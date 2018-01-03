DGAP-Adhoc: Senvion S.A.: Senvion closes Calendar Year 2017 with firm order intake of EUR 1,776 million (2016: EUR 1,304 million)
2018. január 03., szerda, 15:38
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Senvion S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Auftragseingänge
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014, MAR), transmitted by DGAP - The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Senvion closes Calendar Year 2017 with firm order intake of EUR 1,776 million (2016: EUR 1,304 million)
Luxembourg, 3rd Jan, 2017: Senvion determined today its firm order intake for the Calendar Year 2017. Senvion has closed the year with a firm order intake of EUR 1.776 billion in Calendar Year 2017, v/s order intake guidance of approx. EUR 2.0 billion, as two key order conversions have been delayed and shifted into early 2018. This risk of potential delays in converting orders is not unusual in a project driven business like Senvion and was already highlighted in our third quarter release. It is also pertinent to note that these delayed orders are already signed orders and accounted for in the conditional order book at the year end.
In 2017 Senvion S.A. achieved a firm order intake of EUR 1.776 billion (2016: EUR 1.304 billion), a year-on-year growth of more than 36%. This growth was mainly driven by new markets (Australia, South America, others) with firm order intake of EUR 685 million in 2017 (2016: EUR 145 million) and by offshore business with a firm order intake of EUR 306 million in 2017 (2016: EUR 0.0 million). Current markets witnessed a slowdown in order intake with firm order intake in Germany amounting to EUR 383 million in 2017 (2016: EUR 479 million).
Firm order intake is defined as the value of the contractually agreed orders which are not subject to further conditions.
Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifiying Person):
About Senvion:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Senvion S.A.
|46a, avenue John F. Kennedy
|L-1855 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Telefon:
|+352 26 00 5305
|Fax:
|+352 26 00 5301
|E-Mail:
|press@senvion.com
|Internet:
|www.senvion.com
|ISIN:
|LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
|WKN:
|A2AFKW
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
642727 03.01.2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]