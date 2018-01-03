







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





03.01.2018 / 16:57







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Maurice

Last name(s):

Reimer



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

mybet Holding SE





b) LEI

391200ODO3BMYZKNTZ93



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000A1X3GJ8





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

105.00 EUR





1995.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

105.00 EUR





1995.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-28; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



