DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. január 03., szerda, 18:00





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.


QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


03.01.2018 / 18:00


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on December 30, 2017 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 27 dec 2017
Person obliged to notify: State Street Corporation
Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO



Distribution in numbers



 

















Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Explanation
Ordinary share 6.911.626,00 5.575.188,00 Real Real Directly  

 

 



Distribution in percentages

 





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,99 % 2,99 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
Voting rights 2,42 % 2,42 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %

 




QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=52211
















Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
