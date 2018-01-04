

04.01.2018





Die Investition dient der Erzielung von Handelsgewinnen.



OppenheimerFunds, Inc. beabsichtigt derzeit nicht, innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate weitere Stimmrechte durch Erwerb oder auf sonstige Weise zu erlangen, wobei OppenheimerFunds, Inc. dies nicht ausschließen kann.



OppenheimerFunds, Inc. strebt derzeit keine Einflussnahme auf die Besetzung des Vorstands oder des Aufsichtsrates der SLM Solutions Group AG an.



OppenheimerFunds, Inc. strebt derzeit keine wesentliche Änderung der Kapitalstruktur der SLM Solutions Group AG, insbesondere im Hinblick auf das Verhältnis von Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierung und die Dividendenpolitik, an.



Der Erwerb der Stimmrechte erfolgte ausschließlich durch Zurechnung von Stimmrechten gemäß § 22 Abs. 1 WpHG a.F. (nun § 34 Abs. 1 WpHG). Daher hat OppenheimerFunds, Inc. den Erwerb der Stimmrechte weder mit Eingenmitteln noch mit Fremdmitteln finanziert.

Die OppenheimerFunds, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 03.01.2018 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 01.12.2017 über Folgendes informiert:





























