Die OppenheimerFunds, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 03.01.2018 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 01.12.2017 über Folgendes informiert:

 
  • Die Investition dient der Erzielung von Handelsgewinnen.

  • OppenheimerFunds, Inc. beabsichtigt derzeit nicht, innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate weitere Stimmrechte durch Erwerb oder auf sonstige Weise zu erlangen, wobei OppenheimerFunds, Inc. dies nicht ausschließen kann.

  • OppenheimerFunds, Inc. strebt derzeit keine Einflussnahme auf die Besetzung des Vorstands oder des Aufsichtsrates der SLM Solutions Group AG an.

  • OppenheimerFunds, Inc. strebt derzeit keine wesentliche Änderung der Kapitalstruktur der SLM Solutions Group AG, insbesondere im Hinblick auf das Verhältnis von Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierung und die Dividendenpolitik, an.

  • Der Erwerb der Stimmrechte erfolgte ausschließlich durch Zurechnung von Stimmrechten gemäß § 22 Abs. 1 WpHG a.F. (nun § 34 Abs. 1 WpHG). Daher hat OppenheimerFunds, Inc. den Erwerb der Stimmrechte weder mit Eingenmitteln noch mit Fremdmitteln finanziert.
















Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG

Roggenhorster Strasse 9c

23556 Lübeck

Deutschland
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
