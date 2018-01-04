

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLM Solutions Group AG





SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





04.01.2018 / 15:52





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.













The investment is used to realize trading profits.



OppenheimerFunds, Inc. does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way within the next twelve months, but can also not exclude that.



OppenheimerFunds, Inc. does not intend to influence the composition of the management or supervisory board of SLM Solutions Group AG.



OppenheimerFunds, Inc. does not intend to change the capital structure of SLM Solutions Group AG, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.



The acquisition of the voting rights is due to attribution of voting rights as per § 22 Sec. 1 WpHG old version (now § 34 Sec. 1 WpHG). Therefore OppenheimerFunds, Inc. used neither own nor external funds for the financing of the acquisition of the voting rights.

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) informed us on January 03, 2018 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from December 01, 2017 , as follows:





























04.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



