

SLM Solutions Group AG





SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung





04.01.2018





Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.













Die Investition dient der Erzielung von Handelsgewinnen.



Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund beabsichtigt derzeit nicht, innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate weitere Stimmrechte durch Erwerb oder auf sonstige Weise zu erlangen, wobei Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund dies nicht ausschließen kann.



Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund strebt derzeit keine Einflussnahme auf die Besetzung des Vorstands oder des Aufsichtsrates der SLM Solutions Group AG an.



Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund strebt derzeit keine wesentliche Änderung der Kapitalstruktur der SLM Solutions Group AG, insbesondere im Hinblick auf das Verhältnis von Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierung und die Dividendenpolitik an.



Der Erwerb der Stimmrechte wurde mit Eigenmitteln finanziert.

Die Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund, Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 03.01.2018 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 01.12.2017 über Folgendes informiert:





























