DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2018. január 04., csütörtök, 16:20





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SLM Solutions Group AG


SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


04.01.2018 / 16:20


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Die Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund, Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika hat uns gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 03.01.2018 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 01.12.2017 über Folgendes informiert:

 
  • Die Investition dient der Erzielung von Handelsgewinnen.

  • Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund beabsichtigt derzeit nicht, innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate weitere Stimmrechte durch Erwerb oder auf sonstige Weise zu erlangen, wobei Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund dies nicht ausschließen kann.

  • Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund strebt derzeit keine Einflussnahme auf die Besetzung des Vorstands oder des Aufsichtsrates der SLM Solutions Group AG an.

  • Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund strebt derzeit keine wesentliche Änderung der Kapitalstruktur der SLM Solutions Group AG, insbesondere im Hinblick auf das Verhältnis von Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierung und die Dividendenpolitik an.

  • Der Erwerb der Stimmrechte wurde mit Eigenmitteln finanziert.
















04.01.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG

Roggenhorster Strasse 9c

23556 Lübeck

Deutschland
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




643017  04.01.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=643017&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum