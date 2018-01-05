DGAP-DD: mybet Holding SE english

2018. január 04., csütörtök, 18:41








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


04.01.2018 / 18:39



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Peuler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

mybet Holding SE


b) LEI

391200ODO3BMYZKNTZ93 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Stock Options (for subscription to shares ISIN DE000A0JRU67 - WKN A0JRU6)


b) Nature of the transaction

Allotment of 200,000 stock options within the Management Board remuneration framework


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2018-01-01; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














04.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: mybet Holding SE

Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32

10178 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.mybet-se.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



39871  04.01.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum