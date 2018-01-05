







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Markus

Last name(s):

Peuler



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

mybet Holding SE





b) LEI

391200ODO3BMYZKNTZ93



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

Stock Options (for subscription to shares ISIN DE000A0JRU67 - WKN A0JRU6)





b) Nature of the transaction

Allotment of 200,000 stock options within the Management Board remuneration framework





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2018-01-01; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



