DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE


RIB Software SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG


04.01.2018 / 19:05


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer


RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

04 Jan 2018 

4. Share-position









  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 2.71 % 1268582
Previous publication 3.03 % /

5. Details










absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
1268582 0 2.71 % 0 %














Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
643135  04.01.2018 



