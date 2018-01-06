DGAP-PVR: MediClin AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MediClin AG


MediClin AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


05.01.2018 / 20:12


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


MediClin AG

Okenstraße 27

77652 Offenburg

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Threshold exceeded at the level of a subsidiary through restructuring

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Dr. Bernard große Broermann,
Date of birth: 22 Nov 1943

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

29 Dec 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 52.73 % n/a % 52.73 % 47500000
Previous notification 52.73 % n/a % 52.73 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006595101
25046608 % 52.73 %
Total 25046608 52.73 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





























Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Dr. Bernard große Broermann % % %
Asklepios Kliniken Management GmbH % % %
Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA (vormals Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH) 52.73 % n/a % 52.73 %
Dr. Bernard große Broermann % % %
Broermann Holding GmbH (vormals firmierend als Asklepios Kliniken GmbH) % % %
Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA (vormals Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH) 52.73 % n/a % 52.73 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Asklepios Kliniken Management GmbH holds an interest in Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA as the general partner, while Broermann Holding GmbH is the limited partner.  














Language: English
Company: MediClin AG

Okenstraße 27

77652 Offenburg

Germany
Internet: www.mediclin.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




643361  05.01.2018 



