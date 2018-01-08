DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





08.01.2018 / 15:08





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 08.01.2018



In the period from January 3, 2018 to, and including, January 5, 2018

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 383,583 shares within the framework of

its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of December 29, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)









03 January 2018

130,000

192.6432

04 January 2018

126,583

195.6191

05 January 2018

127,000

197.3963



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since January 3, 2018 through, and including, January 5, 2018

amounts to 383,583.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

