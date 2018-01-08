DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





08.01.2018 / 15:34





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: February 21, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: February 21, 2018

German: http://www.hochtief.de/berichte

English: http://www.hochtief.com/reports





08.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

