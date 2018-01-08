DGAP-Ad-hoc: technotrans AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





technotrans AG: Changes on the company"s Board of Management





08-Jan-2018 / 16:03 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of EU Market Abuse Directive (MAR)

Sassenberg, January 8, 2018 - Mr Henry Brickenkamp, member of the Board of Management of technotrans AG since 2006 and Chief Executive Officer since 2008, today notified the Supervisory Board that he does not wish to extend his contract, which expires mid-way through the year, enabling him to follow up a new professional challenge. The Supervisory Board voices its particular thanks to Mr Brickenkamp for his successful work over recent years that has played a major part in technotrans" development.

In light of the exit of Dr Soest (CTO) from the start of the year, the Supervisory Board has today also appointed Mr Hendirk Niestert, who has been with technotrans since 2007 and was latterly in charge of Worldwide Service, as well as Dr. Andreas J Schmid, previously a senior management member of the Schaltbau GmbH Group, to the Board of Management.

Mr Niestert and Dr Schmid will take up office on the Board of Management on February 1, 2018. Mr Niestert will be responsible primarily for the Sales, Service and Quality Management areas, and Dr Schmid for the Development, Controls, Business Units, Production, Purchasing and Logistics areas.

technotrans AG



The Board of Management