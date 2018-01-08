DGAP-AFR: First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. január 08., hétfő, 16:20





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


08.01.2018 / 16:20


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018
German: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaeftsberichte/
English: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/annual-reports/index.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2018
German: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/
English: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/index.html














08.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




643627  08.01.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=643627&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum