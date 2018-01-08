DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018

German: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaeftsberichte/

English: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/annual-reports/index.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2018

German: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/

English: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/index.html





