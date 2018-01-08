







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





08.01.2018 / 16:24







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Karl

Last name(s):

Gernandt



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

Transactiondate is herewith being corrected: Purchase order was placed with processing bank on 15.11.2017, but order acceptance and execution by the processing bank only took place on 17.11.2017



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Hapag-Lloyd AG





b) LEI

HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000HLAG475





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

33.2325 EUR





66465.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

33.2325 EUR





66465.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-15; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt am Main

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























08.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



