DGAP-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



First name: Karl
Last name(s): Gernandt

2. Reason for the notification



Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



Transactiondate is herewith being corrected: Purchase order was placed with processing bank on 15.11.2017, but order acceptance and execution by the processing bank only took place on 17.11.2017

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Hapag-Lloyd AG


HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HLAG475


Acquisition


Price(s) Volume(s)
33.2325 EUR 66465.00 EUR


Price Aggregated volume
33.2325 EUR 66465.00 EUR


2017-11-15; UTC+1


Name: Frankfurt am Main
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com





 
