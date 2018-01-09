DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Real Estate





Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG reappoints both members of the Management Board

Berlin, 8 January 2018 - On 5 January 2018, the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (DE000A12B8Z4) resolved to extend the contracts of both members of the Management Board Peter Finkbeiner and Niclas Karoff until the end of 2022.

"For many years both members of the Management Board have been shaping the successful growth of the company", said Michael Zahn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG. "We are extremely happy with the work carried out by the management team in the interests of shareholders, customers and employees, and want to build on what we have achieved with a sense of continuity. The Supervisory Board welcomes the continuation of this trusting partnership."

ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a listed leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees" excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialised in commercial properties for office and retail use: it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mostly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. The company also has a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro-locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements.

As at 30 September 2017, the property value amounted to EUR 2.4 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA net asset value per share amounted to EUR 20.00.

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.