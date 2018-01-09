DGAP-AFR: Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.01.2018 / 13:04


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018
German: https://www.nemetschek.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.nemetschek.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2018
German: https://www.nemetschek.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.nemetschek.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/














Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE

Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1

81829 München

Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com





 
