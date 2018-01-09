DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nemetschek SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018

German: https://www.nemetschek.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

English: https://www.nemetschek.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2018

German: https://www.nemetschek.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

English: https://www.nemetschek.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/





