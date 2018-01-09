

Berlin, 9 January 2018. Today, the Management Board of mybet Holding SE decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 February 2018. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of mybet Holding SE will put to the vote of the extraordniary general meeting in the only agenda item their proposal to conduct an ordinary capital decrease according to §§ 222ff. AktG (German Stock Corporation Act) and a reverse stock split for the shares of the company. The resolution proposals include to decrease the share capital of mybet Holding SE from EUR 25,584,924.00 to EUR 6,396,231.00. Corresponding to that, the issued 25,584,924 registered shares of mybet Holding SE shall be merged with a ratio of 4:1. Thus, this reverse stock split would create one new share with a calculated proportion of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each out of four existing shares.



By the capital decrease with reverse stock split existing losses of the company shall be offset. The value of the company would not be changed by this capital decrease either. There will be no dividends or other payouts to shareholders.



In addition, the mybet Holding SE intends, that as a result of the capital decrease with reverse stock split the market price for the shares of mybet Holding SE will again rise above the regulatory minimal issuing price of EUR 1.00. At a market price for shares of mybet Holding SE above the minimum issuing price mybet Holding SE would be in the position again to also issue new shares to acquire the necessary funds for financing the company.



The full invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of mybet Holding SE including the agenda is expected to be published in short notice in the German Federal Gazette and on the website of the company.



The mybet Group, licensed in several European countries to offer sports betting and online casino games, has its registered office in Berlin and locations in Cologne and Malta. mybet offers its betting and gaming products over the internet platform mybet.com as well as at land-based betting shops operating under a franchise system. In addition, the group supplies regional betting providers in Europe and Africa as a B2B service provider.



mybet Holding SE is the parent company of the mybet Group. The shares of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard.



For further information, visit www.mybet-se.com | www.mybet.com | www.mybet-shop.com



