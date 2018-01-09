DGAP-Adhoc: mybet Holding SE: Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on ordinary capital decrease and reverse stock split with ratio 4:1
2018. január 09., kedd, 13:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
mybet Holding SE: Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on ordinary capital decrease and reverse stock split with ratio 4:1
Berlin, 9 January 2018. Today, the Management Board of mybet Holding SE decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 February 2018. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of mybet Holding SE will put to the vote of the extraordniary general meeting in the only agenda item their proposal to conduct an ordinary capital decrease according to §§ 222ff. AktG (German Stock Corporation Act) and a reverse stock split for the shares of the company. The resolution proposals include to decrease the share capital of mybet Holding SE from EUR 25,584,924.00 to EUR 6,396,231.00. Corresponding to that, the issued 25,584,924 registered shares of mybet Holding SE shall be merged with a ratio of 4:1. Thus, this reverse stock split would create one new share with a calculated proportion of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each out of four existing shares.
By the capital decrease with reverse stock split existing losses of the company shall be offset. The value of the company would not be changed by this capital decrease either. There will be no dividends or other payouts to shareholders.
In addition, the mybet Holding SE intends, that as a result of the capital decrease with reverse stock split the market price for the shares of mybet Holding SE will again rise above the regulatory minimal issuing price of EUR 1.00. At a market price for shares of mybet Holding SE above the minimum issuing price mybet Holding SE would be in the position again to also issue new shares to acquire the necessary funds for financing the company.
The full invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of mybet Holding SE including the agenda is expected to be published in short notice in the German Federal Gazette and on the website of the company.
Notifying company:
Notifying person:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
mybet Holding SE
Contact
tel +49 30 22 90 83 161
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mybet Holding SE
|Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 22 90 83 0
|Fax:
|+49 30 22 90 83 150
|E-mail:
|ir@mybet.com
|Internet:
|www.mybet-se.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JRU67
|WKN:
|A0JRU6
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
643933 09-Jan-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]