

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: mybet Holding SE





mybet Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





09.01.2018 / 16:28





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





On 15 December 2017 an exceedance of the 10% voting rights threshold occurred. According to §27a WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) this is to be regarded as a significant stake. We therefore announce to you as follows:





1. The only purpose of the investment is to generate trading profits



2. During the next twelve months it is not planned to raise the amount of voting rights neither by purchase nor in any other way.



3. We do not intend to influence the composition of the Management or Supervisory Bodies of mybet Holding SE



4. We do not intend to change the capital structure of mybet Holding SE, especially in terms of the ratio of equity and debt or the dividend policy.





The funds to finance the investment originate from the deposits of the individual investors. in the meantime the share position has already been reduced again. Thus, it is now again below the threshold of a significant stake.





