DGAP-Adhoc: Continental bestätigt Medienberichte
2018. január 09., kedd, 18:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Schlagwort(e): Stellungnahme
Wir bestätigen, dass wir uns in einem frühen Analysestadium befinden, Szenarien durchzuspielen, um unsere Organisation noch flexibler auf die Herausforderungen in der Automobilindustrie auszurichten. Dabei werden wir von externer Seite unterstützt. Ob und welche Änderungen sich aus diesen Analysen und Szenarien ergeben, ist zum heutigen Zeitpunkt noch völlig offen. Von daher liegen auch keine beschlußfähigen Pläne vor.
Mitteilende Person: Rolf Woller, Leiter IR
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Continental AG
|Vahrenwalder Straße 9
|30165 Hannover
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)511 938-1068
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 938-1080
|E-Mail:
|ir@conti.de
|Internet:
|www.conti.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005439004
|WKN:
|543900
|Indizes:
|DAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg, SIX
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
644085 09.01.2018 CET/CEST
