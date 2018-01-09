DGAP-Adhoc: Continental bestätigt Medienberichte

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Schlagwort(e): Stellungnahme


Continental bestätigt Medienberichte


09.01.2018 / 18:23 CET/CEST


Wir bestätigen, dass wir uns in einem frühen Analysestadium befinden, Szenarien durchzuspielen, um unsere Organisation noch flexibler auf die Herausforderungen in der Automobilindustrie auszurichten. Dabei werden wir von externer Seite unterstützt. Ob und welche Änderungen sich aus diesen Analysen und Szenarien ergeben, ist zum heutigen Zeitpunkt noch völlig offen. Von daher liegen auch keine beschlußfähigen Pläne vor.


