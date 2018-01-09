DGAP-Adhoc: Continental confirms media reports
2018. január 09., kedd, 18:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Statement
We confirm that we are in the early stages of analyzing how our organization can become even more flexible in response to the fast changing environment in the automotive industry. In this process we are supported by external advisors. As of today it is wide open, if and which changes could result from these early evaluations. To date there are no plans which could be submitted for approval.
Person making the notification: Rolf Woller, Head of IR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Vahrenwalder Straße 9
|30165 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 938-1068
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 938-1080
|E-mail:
|ir@conti.de
|Internet:
|www.conti.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005439004
|WKN:
|543900
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg, SIX
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
644085 09-Jan-2018 CET/CEST
