DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Statement





Continental confirms media reports





09-Jan-2018 / 18:23 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







We confirm that we are in the early stages of analyzing how our organization can become even more flexible in response to the fast changing environment in the automotive industry. In this process we are supported by external advisors. As of today it is wide open, if and which changes could result from these early evaluations. To date there are no plans which could be submitted for approval.





Person making the notification: Rolf Woller, Head of IR









09-Jan-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

