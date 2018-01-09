DGAP-Adhoc: Continental confirms media reports

Continental confirms media reports


We confirm that we are in the early stages of analyzing how our organization can become even more flexible in response to the fast changing environment in the automotive industry. In this process we are supported by external advisors. As of today it is wide open, if and which changes could result from these early evaluations. To date there are no plans which could be submitted for approval.


