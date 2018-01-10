DGAP-DD: CPI PROPERTY GROUP english

2018. január 09., kedd, 19:41








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.01.2018 / 19:40



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Mandragor Holding LLC

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Radovan
Last name(s): Vitek
Position: Director of CPI PROPERTY GROUP



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CPI PROPERTY GROUP


b) LEI

222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Shares of CPI PROPERTY GROUP


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal (sale of CPI PROPERTY GROUP shares to Mr. Vitek"s related party)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.10 EUR 0.10 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.1000 EUR 0.1000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-01-04; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.cpipg.com





 
