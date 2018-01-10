







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





10.01.2018 / 13:50







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Jürgen

Last name(s):

Beck



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

PAION AG





b) LEI

529900CGHB9UWY40BU45



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

Stock options over shares in PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3) issued under the Stock Option Plan 2014 (SOP 2014) and the Stock Option Plan 2016 (SOP 2016).





b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of a total of 55,500 stock options under the SOP 2014 and 44,500 stock options under the SOP 2016. The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance target and the expiry of the waiting period. Details on the SOP 2014 can be found in the Invitation to the 2014 Annual General Meeting published in the Federal Gazette on 11 April 2014 and details on the SOP 2016 can be found in the invitation to the 2016 Annual General Meeting published in the Federal Gazette on 13 April 2016.

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0 EUR





0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-01-08; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



