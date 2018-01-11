DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Daimler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





11.01.2018 / 15:18





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: February 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: February 13, 2018

German: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2017

English: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2017



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: February 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: February 13, 2018

German: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2017

English: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2017



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2018

German: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q218d

English: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q218e

