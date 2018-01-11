DGAP-AFR: Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.01.2018 / 15:18


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: February 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: February 13, 2018
German: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2017
English: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2017

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: February 13, 2018
German: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2017
English: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2017

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2018
German: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q218d
English: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q218e














Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 137

70327 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
