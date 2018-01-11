DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Daimler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





11.01.2018 / 15:19





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: April 27, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 27, 2018

German: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q118d

English: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q118e



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: October 25, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: October 25, 2018

German: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q318d

English: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q318e

