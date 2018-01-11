DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





11.01.2018 / 16:39





E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 08, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 08, 2018

German: http://www.eon.com/zwischenbericht-q1-2018

English: http://www.eon.com/interimreport-q1-2018



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2018

German: http://www.eon.com/zwischenbericht-q3-2018

English: http://www.eon.com/interimreport-q3-2018

