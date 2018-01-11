DGAP-AFR: E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2018. január 11., csütörtök, 16:39





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


11.01.2018 / 16:39


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 08, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 08, 2018
German: http://www.eon.com/zwischenbericht-q1-2018
English: http://www.eon.com/interimreport-q1-2018

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2018
German: http://www.eon.com/zwischenbericht-q3-2018
English: http://www.eon.com/interimreport-q3-2018














11.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.eon.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




644801  11.01.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=644801&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum