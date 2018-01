DGAP-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Announcement of preliminary results for the financial year 2016/2017





11-Jan-2018





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Bremen, January 11, 2018 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, announces its preliminary results for the financial year 2016/2017 (October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017):



Revenues: EUR 18.5 million (previous forecast: significant increase in revenues to EUR 18.0 million to EUR 18.5 million)



EBIT: EUR 8.0 million (previous forecast: significant increase to EUR 6.0 million to EUR 6.5 million)

The annual financial statements of MeVis Medical Solutions AG will be published on January 23, 2018.











