DGAP-News: Drillisch AG: Drillisch Turns into "1&1 Drillisch"
2018. január 12., péntek, 12:20
DGAP-News: Drillisch AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
Drillisch Turns into "1&1 Drillisch"
Maintal, 12 January 2018. Drillisch AG will bear a new name in future: "1&1 Drillisch AG". The Company"s shareholders adopted a resolution to this effect at today"s extraordinary general meeting by a virtually unanimous vote. The motion made by Drillisch AG"s Management and Supervisory Boards for this amendment of the company charter passed with a majority of 99.99%.
Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of the new 1&1 Drillisch AG: "Recent months have seen our merger of 1&1 Telecommunication SE with Drillisch, creating a powerful provider of the full range of telecommunications services. By combining the two names into the future brand of our parent company, we want to demonstrate to everyone, both inside and outside of the Company, that the two enterprises are now one unit. The brand names of our Company"s products are not affected by the renaming and will continue to operate as before under the same names."
The stock exchange symbol DRI and the WKN 554550 will not change.
You will find additional information about the resolutions adopted by the extraordinary general meeting at https://www.drillisch.de/investor-relations/aoHV2018.
1&1 Drillisch AG
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drillisch AG
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6181 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6181 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
644559 12.01.2018
