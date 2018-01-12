DGAP-News: Drillisch AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous





Drillisch AG: Drillisch Turns into "1&1 Drillisch"





12.01.2018







Drillisch Turns into "1&1 Drillisch"

Maintal, 12 January 2018. Drillisch AG will bear a new name in future: "1&1 Drillisch AG". The Company"s shareholders adopted a resolution to this effect at today"s extraordinary general meeting by a virtually unanimous vote. The motion made by Drillisch AG"s Management and Supervisory Boards for this amendment of the company charter passed with a majority of 99.99%.

Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of the new 1&1 Drillisch AG: "Recent months have seen our merger of 1&1 Telecommunication SE with Drillisch, creating a powerful provider of the full range of telecommunications services. By combining the two names into the future brand of our parent company, we want to demonstrate to everyone, both inside and outside of the Company, that the two enterprises are now one unit. The brand names of our Company"s products are not affected by the renaming and will continue to operate as before under the same names."

The stock exchange symbol DRI and the WKN 554550 will not change.

You will find additional information about the resolutions adopted by the extraordinary general meeting at https://www.drillisch.de/investor-relations/aoHV2018.

1&1 Drillisch AG



1&1 Drillisch AG is one of Germany"s major network-independent telecommunications providers. The Company provides a comprehensive portfolio of services and products from the field of cable-based and mobile voice and data services. In the premium segment, it is concentrating on its 1&1 brand. In addition, 1&1 Drillisch AG"s portfolio contains a number of additional brand names, including smartmobil.de, simply, sim.de, McSIM, helloMobil, winSIM and discoTEL. 1&1 Drillisch is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; United Internet AG is its majority shareholder.

